Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) and the Atlanta Braves (34-24) at Chase Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 4.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (7-2) for the Diamondbacks and Mike Soroka (0-1) for the Braves.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Over their last 10 games, the Diamondbacks are 4-3-0 against the spread.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 17 out of the 25 games, or 68%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has entered 18 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 12-6 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 292 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).

Diamondbacks Schedule