Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. are the hottest hitters on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves, who play on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Braves +110 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Diamondbacks have won four of their last seven games against the spread. Arizona's past five contests have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that span was 9.1.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 68% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-8).

Arizona has gone 12-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Arizona has played in 59 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-30-3).

The Diamondbacks have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 6-3-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-13 15-11 14-8 21-16 25-14 10-10

