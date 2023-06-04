The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) host the Atlanta Braves (34-24) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (7-2) for the Diamondbacks and Mike Soroka (0-1) for the Braves.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Soroka - ATL (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (7-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 2.72, a 5.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.032.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

The Braves will send Soroka (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In one games this season, he has a 6.00 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .227 against him.

