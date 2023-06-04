Gabriel Moreno -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .284 with seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 46 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Moreno has driven home a run in 16 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once nine times this season (19.6%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 18 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

