Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Pitching Matchup
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .284 with seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 46 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 16 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (19.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|18
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Braves will look to Soroka (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.