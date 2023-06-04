Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .193 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

McCarthy has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 27 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 9 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings