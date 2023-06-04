The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.103 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .233 with 12 doubles and 15 walks.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 51.1% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.1% of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 47 games this season.
  • In 34.0% of his games this year, Rojas has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year (17 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.246 AVG .261
.323 OBP .280
.316 SLG .348
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
9 RBI 9
19/7 K/BB 8/2
2 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 21
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Soroka (0-1) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.