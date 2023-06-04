After hitting .262 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Mike Soroka) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .274 with 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Marte has recorded a hit in 41 of 54 games this season (75.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has driven in a run in 17 games this season (31.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%).

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (50.0%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 24 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

