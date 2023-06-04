Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona with 62 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .550.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .222.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 40 of 53 games this year (75.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (28.3%).
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 53), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (41.5%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 53 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Soroka (0-1) starts for the Braves, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
