Nick Ahmed -- hitting .182 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .228.

Ahmed has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Ahmed has driven in a run in eight games this year (24.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .324 AVG .176 .324 OBP .200 .432 SLG .235 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 16 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

