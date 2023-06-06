The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 106th and he is 40th in slugging.

Walker is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this year (33 of 56), with at least two hits 16 times (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has an RBI in 23 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 53.6% of his games this season (30 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 25 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings