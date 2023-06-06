Jake Irvin gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals in the first of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+125). A 9.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +125 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have four wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 65.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-9).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Arizona has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 60.8% chance to win.

Arizona has played in 60 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-30-3).

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-14 15-11 14-9 21-16 25-15 10-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.