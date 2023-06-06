On Tuesday, June 6 at 7:05 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25) visit the Washington Nationals (25-34) at Nationals Park in the series opener. Tommy Henry will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while Jake Irvin will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Nationals have +120 odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (3-1, 3.73 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-3, 5.67 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-6 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks went 5-1 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Nationals have won in 22, or 41.5%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won 17 of 40 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win NL West +900 - 2nd

