Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals on June 6, 2023
Corbin Carroll and Jeimer Candelario are two of the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals square off at Nationals Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Tommy Henry Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Henry Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In seven starts, Henry has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
Henry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 16
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 11
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .291/.377/.528 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Candelario Stats
- Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 28 RBI (56 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .260/.332/.456 so far this year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .278/.335/.441 slash line on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
