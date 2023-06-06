Corbin Carroll and Jeimer Candelario are two of the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals square off at Nationals Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Henry Stats

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In seven starts, Henry has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies May. 31 7.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox May. 27 1.1 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 22 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics May. 16 4.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. Giants May. 11 6.2 5 2 2 2 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.377/.528 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 28 RBI (56 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .260/.332/.456 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 3 4 0 at Dodgers May. 31 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 1 at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .278/.335/.441 slash line on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

