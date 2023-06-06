The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has seven doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .337.

Rivera has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (29.6%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

