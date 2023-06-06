Gabriel Moreno -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .282.

In 61.7% of his 47 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 34.0% of his games this season, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (19.1%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 18 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

