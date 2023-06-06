Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Braves.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.
- In 24 of 46 games this year (52.2%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (10.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 20 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|19
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (81 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
