Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Herrera -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .231.
- In 38.1% of his games this year (eight of 21), Herrera has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 21 games this season.
- In five games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.111
|AVG
|.313
|.200
|OBP
|.450
|.111
|SLG
|.438
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
