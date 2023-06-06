Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .241 with 12 doubles and 16 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 25 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 48 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In 35.4% of his games this year, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 21 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

