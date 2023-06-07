On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 59 hits.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 73.2% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.8% of them.

He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games.

In 53.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (16.1%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 32 GP 24 23 (71.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 17 (53.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

