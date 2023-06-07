Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Nationals on June 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach Davies Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -200)
Davies Stats
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (0-1) for his fifth start of the season.
Davies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|3.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 8
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 2
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI (59 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .292/.382/.525 on the season.
- Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 62 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .310/.359/.550 so far this year.
- Gurriel brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 65 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .281/.337/.455 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .258/.335/.452 so far this year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
