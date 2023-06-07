The Washington Nationals (25-35) hope to break their three-game losing run against the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25), at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zach Davies (0-1, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (4-5, 4.92 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.92 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (0-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, a 1.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.636 in four games this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (4-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.92 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.

Corbin heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Corbin is trying for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 61st, 1.478 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th.

