Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 7
The Washington Nationals (25-35) hope to break their three-game losing run against the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25), at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zach Davies (0-1, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (4-5, 4.92 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.92 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies
- Davies (0-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, a 1.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.636 in four games this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin (4-5) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.92 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
- Corbin heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Corbin is trying for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 61st, 1.478 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th.
