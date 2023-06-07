On Wednesday, Evan Longoria (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .216 with four doubles, eight home runs and six walks.

In 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%) Longoria has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (34.4%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 games this year (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .265 AVG .189 .316 OBP .231 .500 SLG .378 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 4 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 15 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

