On Wednesday, Gabriel Moreno (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .288 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In 17 games this year (35.4%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (20.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 19 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (47.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings