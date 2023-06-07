Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Gabriel Moreno (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .288 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 17 games this year (35.4%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (20.8%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|19
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (47.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 61st, 1.478 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
