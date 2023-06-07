The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .191.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in one of 29 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 10 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

