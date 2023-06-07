The Dallas Wings (3-3) take on the Phoenix Mercury (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 on BSSWX and AZFamily.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Wings

Phoenix's 81.1 points per game last year were only 1.7 fewer points than the 82.8 Dallas gave up.

The Mercury put together an 11-7 record last season in games they scored more than 82.8 points.

Phoenix shot 42.9% from the field, three% lower than the 45.9% Dallas' opponents shot last season.

The Mercury put together a 7-3 straight up record in games they shot better than 45.9% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage last season (32.9%) was just 1.4 percentage points lower than opponents of Dallas averaged (34.3%).

The Mercury went 9-5 when shooting above 34.3% as a team from three-point range.

Dallas and Phoenix collected rebounds at approximately the same rate last season (33.8 and 31.2 boards per game, respectively).

Mercury Injuries