Nick Ahmed is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 2, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Braves.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .228 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 48.5% of his 33 games this season, Ahmed has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (24.2%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .324 AVG .176 .324 OBP .200 .432 SLG .235 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 16 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

