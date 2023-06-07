Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) against the Nationals.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .212 with five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- In 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (16.3%).
- He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (34.9%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (44.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (38.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (4-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 61st, 1.478 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.6 K/9 ranks 65th.
