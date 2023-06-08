Christian Walker -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .253.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Walker has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (19.0%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this season (23 of 58), with more than one RBI eight times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (53.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 27 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (40.7%) 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (22.2%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (48.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings