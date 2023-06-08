Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 4-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 63 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 42 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has homered in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (14.0%).
- He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|23 (71.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (76.0%)
|8 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|17 (53.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (56.0%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.09), 56th in WHIP (1.418), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
