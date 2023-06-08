Corbin Carroll -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 4-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 63 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 42 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has homered in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (14.0%).

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 32 GP 25 23 (71.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (76.0%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 17 (53.1%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (56.0%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings