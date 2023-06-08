Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB action with 70 total home runs.

Arizona ranks fifth in baseball with a .434 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank third in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (313 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the fourth-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona's 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.332).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.06 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Kelly is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Kelly will look to extend a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 appearances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves L 5-2 Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals W 10-5 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals W 6-2 Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/8/2023 Nationals - Away Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 6/9/2023 Tigers - Away Ryne Nelson Michael Lorenzen 6/10/2023 Tigers - Away Zac Gallen Matthew Boyd 6/11/2023 Tigers - Away Tommy Henry Joey Wentz 6/12/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Davies Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 Phillies - Home Merrill Kelly Zack Wheeler

