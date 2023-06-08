As they go for the series sweep, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) will face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (25-36) at Nationals Park on Thursday, June 8. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Nationals have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 19 out of the 28 games, or 67.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (40%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win NL West +450 - 2nd

