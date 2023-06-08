The Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Washington Nationals (25-36) on Thursday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (7-3) for the Diamondbacks and Josiah Gray (4-5) for the Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (7-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.06 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 12 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Merrill Kelly vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 260 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 48 home runs, 28th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 4-for-24 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.

The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has put together a 3.09 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.

Gray is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season.

Gray enters this matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 appearances this season.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.09), 56th in WHIP (1.418), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.

Josiah Gray vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .264 batting average, and is fourth in the league with 554 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 313 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.434) and are 13th in all of MLB with 70 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Gray has thrown five innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out six.

