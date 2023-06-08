Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Emmanuel Rivera (batting .417 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .362 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Rivera is batting .421 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Rivera has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Rivera has driven in a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 48.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.09), 56th in WHIP (1.418), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
