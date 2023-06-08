Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .710 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has six doubles, eight home runs and six walks while batting .225.

In 48.5% of his 33 games this season, Longoria has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 33), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has an RBI in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .265 AVG .189 .316 OBP .231 .500 SLG .378 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 4 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 16 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

