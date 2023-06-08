Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .280.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 49 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (45.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 19th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 56th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
