The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (27.7%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (16 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 20 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (60.0%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

