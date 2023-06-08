Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (27.7%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (16 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (60.0%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.09), 56th in WHIP (1.418), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
