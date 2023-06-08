The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .184.

In 40.0% of his 30 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 11 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings