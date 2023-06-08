Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Nationals - June 8
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 77.2% of his 57 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.1% of them.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has an RBI in 18 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored in 30 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (80.8%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (34.6%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 19th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 56th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
