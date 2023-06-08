The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith has five doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .206.

Smith has had a hit in 21 of 44 games this year (47.7%), including multiple hits seven times (15.9%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (13.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven in a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 38.6% of his games this season (17 of 44), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 19 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (42.1%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings