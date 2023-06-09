The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 109-94 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent game) Adebayo put up 22 points and 17 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.4 17.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 10.3 Assists 3.5 3.2 4.3 PRA 34.5 32.8 31.9 PR 30.5 29.6 27.6



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Nuggets allow 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 41 22 17 3 0 1 0 6/4/2023 40 21 9 4 0 2 0 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.