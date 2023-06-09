Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Christian Walker (hitting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had an RBI in 23 games this season (39.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (53.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.