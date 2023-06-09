On Friday, Christian Walker (hitting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had an RBI in 23 games this season (39.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (53.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings