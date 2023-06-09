On Friday, Corbin Carroll (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 63 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 42 of 57 games this year (73.7%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (28.1%).

He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (14.0%).

He has scored in 54.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings