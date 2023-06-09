Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Detroit Tigers (26-34) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (7-3) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Diamondbacks are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won 19, or 67.9%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 313 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule