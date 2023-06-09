How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Spencer Torkelson and Ketel Marte will hit the field when the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Friday at Comerica Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction
|Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in baseball with 70 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona is fifth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Arizona has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (313 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank third in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Arizona's 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.332).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Kelly is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Kelly is looking for his 12th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
|6/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Matthew Boyd
|6/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Joey Wentz
|6/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Taijuan Walker
|6/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zack Wheeler
|6/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Ranger Suárez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.