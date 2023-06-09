Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Tigers on June 9, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Zach McKinstry and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Merrill Kelly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Kelly Stats
- Merrill Kelly (7-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 13th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 19th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
Kelly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|5.0
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 15
|7.0
|4
|2
|1
|9
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 10
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Merrill Kelly's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .304/.391/.546 slash line on the year.
- Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 7
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has put up 64 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.341/.480 so far this year.
- Marte brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
McKinstry Stats
- McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (41 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .265/.370/.400 on the year.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 49 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .223/.304/.350 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.