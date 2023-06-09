Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Zach McKinstry and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Kelly Stats

Merrill Kelly (7-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 13th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 19th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 2 7.0 5 2 2 8 3 vs. Red Sox May. 28 6.1 4 1 1 10 2 at Pirates May. 21 5.0 3 3 2 4 2 at Athletics May. 15 7.0 4 2 1 9 1 vs. Marlins May. 10 6.0 4 4 4 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Merrill Kelly's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .304/.391/.546 slash line on the year.

Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 7 4-for-5 3 1 2 7 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has put up 64 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.341/.480 so far this year.

Marte brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (41 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .265/.370/.400 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 49 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .223/.304/.350 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.