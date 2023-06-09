The Detroit Tigers (26-34) hope to break their six-game losing run against the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25), at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (7-3) versus the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.21 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks' Kelly (7-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.06 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .194.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 31-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.

Lorenzen is looking to register his third straight quality start in this outing.

Lorenzen will aim to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his nine appearances this season.

