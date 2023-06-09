The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .362 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

Rivera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421.

Rivera has had a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (37.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 29 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings