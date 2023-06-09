Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .362 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Rivera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421.
- Rivera has had a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (37.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 29 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 3.21 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
