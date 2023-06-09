Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .280 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 61.2% of his 49 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 49 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (20.4%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Tigers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Lorenzen (2-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
