On Friday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .280 with seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 61.2% of his 49 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 49 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (20.4%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings