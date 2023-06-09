Geraldo Perdomo -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 25 of 47 games this season (53.2%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (27.7%).

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (10.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (16 of 47), with more than one RBI six times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.7% of his games this year (21 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings