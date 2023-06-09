Hubert Hurkacz 2023 MercedesCup Odds
The MercedesCup field is dwindling in Stuttgart, Germany, as Hubert Hurkacz plays in a quarterfinal versus Christopher O'Connell. Hurkacz's odds are the third-best among the field at +400 to win this event at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.
Hurkacz at the 2023 MercedesCup
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 9-18
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Hurkacz's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 4:00 AM ET), Hurkacz will play O'Connell, after defeating Yosuke Watanuki 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the last round.
Hurkacz is listed at -275 to win his next contest against O'Connell. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Hubert Hurkacz Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800
- US Open odds to win: +4000
- MercedesCup odds to win: +400
Hurkacz Stats
- In the Round of 16, Hurkacz was victorious 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 against Watanuki on Wednesday.
- Hurkacz is 34-20 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.
- Hurkacz has won one tournament over the past year on grass, with a record of 4-1 on that surface.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Hurkacz has played 54 matches and 30.6 games per match.
- Hurkacz, over the past 12 months, has played five matches on grass, and 31.4 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has been victorious in 18.2% of his return games and 85.0% of his service games.
- Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Hurkacz has won 89.7% of his games on serve and 20.3% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.